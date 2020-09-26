-
26 Sep 2020
The best compact SUVs you can currently buy in India
Written byHarshita MalikAuto
-
Catering to the demands of the customers, the market for compact SUVs in India is fast-growing. It is perhaps one of the most fiercely competed segments, especially with the arrival of Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.
Compact SUVs offer the ease of a hatchback along with added space and extra features that one would expect from an SUV.
Here are our favorites.
-
-
Car#1
Hyundai Venue: Price starts at Rs. 6.70 lakh
-
The Hyundai Venue offers a sporty look with a chrome-finished mesh grille, LED lights, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a 5-seater layout with dual-tone upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charging function, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
It is offered with three BS6-compliant engines: an 83hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 120hp, 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 90hp, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel.
-
Car #2
Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 6.71 lakh
-
The Kia Sonet has a 'Tiger Nose' grille, wide air dams, and LED headlamps as well as tail lamps. It offers a 5-seater cabin with Bose audio system, an air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, multiple airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
The Sonet is available in four BS6-compliant engine options that produce up to 113hp/250Nm, and four transmission choices including a 6-speed iMT.
-
Car #3
Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 6.95 lakh
-
The Tata Nexon has a modern design thanks to its dual-tone exterior, a cascading grille, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
Inside the cabin, it has room for 5 passengers and offers features like automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof, and a 7-inch infotainment unit.
The SUV is offered with 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engine options that make 110hp/170Nm and 110hp/260Nm, respectively.
-
Car #4
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price starts at Rs. 8.40 lakh
-
The Toyota Urban Cruiser features a sporty look with a sculpted bonnet, dual-slat chrome-finished grille, alloy wheels, and LED projector headlamps. It offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch infotainment console, and dual airbags.
The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 103hp/138Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.