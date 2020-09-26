Catering to the demands of the customers, the market for compact SUVs in India is fast-growing. It is perhaps one of the most fiercely competed segments, especially with the arrival of Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Compact SUVs offer the ease of a hatchback along with added space and extra features that one would expect from an SUV. Here are our favorites.

Car#1 Hyundai Venue: Price starts at Rs. 6.70 lakh

The Hyundai Venue offers a sporty look with a chrome-finished mesh grille, LED lights, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a 5-seater layout with dual-tone upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charging function, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is offered with three BS6-compliant engines: an 83hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 120hp, 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 90hp, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel.

Car #2 Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 6.71 lakh

The Kia Sonet has a 'Tiger Nose' grille, wide air dams, and LED headlamps as well as tail lamps. It offers a 5-seater cabin with Bose audio system, an air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, multiple airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The Sonet is available in four BS6-compliant engine options that produce up to 113hp/250Nm, and four transmission choices including a 6-speed iMT.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 6.95 lakh

The Tata Nexon has a modern design thanks to its dual-tone exterior, a cascading grille, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Inside the cabin, it has room for 5 passengers and offers features like automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof, and a 7-inch infotainment unit. The SUV is offered with 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engine options that make 110hp/170Nm and 110hp/260Nm, respectively.

Car #4 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price starts at Rs. 8.40 lakh