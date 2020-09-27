If you are looking for a light-weight to mid-weight motorcycle and have a budget of around Rs. 2-2.5 lakh, this might interest you. From the popular Bajaj Dominar 400 and Royal Enfield Himalayan to the TVS Apache RR 310, a variety of motorcycles can be snapped up in that budget. Here, we list some of our favorite two-wheelers available under Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Bike #1 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 sits on a steel trellis frame and has a street scrambler look, featuring an all-LED lighting setup and blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30hp at 9,000rpm and 24Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. In terms of safety, it offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Priced at Rs. 1.91 lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is built on a half-duplex split cradle frame and features a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and spoked wheels. The motorbike draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 24.3hp of power at 6,500rpm, and 32Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. It has disc brakes on both the wheels as well as dual-channel ABS for improved handling.

Bike #3 Bajaj Dominar 400: Priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh

The Bajaj Dominar 400 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and offers an eye-catching look, featuring an all-LED lighting setup and sporty alloy wheels. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS Under the hood, it packs a 373cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 39.5hp of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque.

Bike #4 TVS Apache RR 310: Priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh