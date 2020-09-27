Last updated on Sep 27, 2020, 01:59 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Audi has finally unveiled its much-anticipated Q5 Sportback coupe-SUV.
The premium vehicle is based on the India-bound Q5 (facelift) and comes with a sporty look, a whopping 21 wheel choices, and a host of technologies, including the company's MIB 3 infotainment platform. Moreover, it is offered with a choice of both petrol as well as diesel powertrains.
The Audi Q5 Sportback features a swooping roofline, a large single-frame grille with honeycomb patterns, wide air vents, and silvered bumpers on both the ends.
On the sides, the coupe-SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-21-inch designer alloy wheels.
For lighting, it gets matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights connected by a chrome strip, which light up for proximity warning.
The Audi Q5 Sportback has a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a heads-up display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console running on Audi's new MIB 3 platform. The latter also offers support for connected car technology with swarm intelligence.
All standard safety features are also on offer.
The Audi Q5 Sportback coupe-SUV draws power from a Euro 6-complaint 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 204hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a 4-cylinder TFSI petrol mill making 204hp and a twin-turbo V6 diesel motor generating 347hp.
Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The Audi Q5 Sportback will be up for grabs in overseas markets in the first half of next year and should make its way to India soon. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a tag of around £45,000-55,000 (roughly Rs. 42.2-51.6 lakh).
In India, it will go against rivals like BMW X4 and, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.
