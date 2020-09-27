German automaker Audi has finally unveiled its much-anticipated Q5 Sportback coupe-SUV. The premium vehicle is based on the India-bound Q5 (facelift) and comes with a sporty look, a whopping 21 wheel choices, and a host of technologies, including the company's MIB 3 infotainment platform. Moreover, it is offered with a choice of both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors Audi Q5 Sportback: At a glance

The Audi Q5 Sportback features a swooping roofline, a large single-frame grille with honeycomb patterns, wide air vents, and silvered bumpers on both the ends. On the sides, the coupe-SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-21-inch designer alloy wheels. For lighting, it gets matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights connected by a chrome strip, which light up for proximity warning.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi Q5 Sportback has a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a heads-up display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console running on Audi's new MIB 3 platform. The latter also offers support for connected car technology with swarm intelligence. All standard safety features are also on offer.

Engine Power and performance

The Audi Q5 Sportback coupe-SUV draws power from a Euro 6-complaint 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 204hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a 4-cylinder TFSI petrol mill making 204hp and a twin-turbo V6 diesel motor generating 347hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

