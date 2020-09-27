According to a Bikewale report, Chennai-based Royal Enfield has delayed the launch of its much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle, the Meteor 350 to October. As for the highlights, the motorbike will get seven color options, and three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and top-spec Supernova. Interestingly, it will be the company's first two-wheeler to get a Bluetooth-enabled navigation feature. Here are more details.

The Meteor 350 will take design cues from the Thunderbird 350X, featuring wide handlebars, a 15-liter fuel tank, rounded halogen headlamp, and forward-set footpegs. The bike will get a twin-pod cluster, comprising a Bluetooth-enabled GPS feature (Tripper Navigation). The Fireball variant will exhibit blacked-out parts, Stellar will offer hints of chrome, and the Supernova model will sport a windshield and a dual-tone paint scheme.

Under the hood, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will run on a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Suspension duties on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 6-step adjustable shockers on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the cruiser motorbike will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

