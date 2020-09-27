German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the electric variant of its S-Class sedan, the EQS, next year. In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring race track. As per the spy shots, the car will sport an LED strip on the boot-lid, door-mounted ORVMs, but has extremely low ground clearance.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQS: At a glance Credits:

Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the company's flagship model under the EQ sub-brand and shall be based on the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA). It will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide grey-colored grille with a charging port in its center, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of Mercedes-Benz EQS as of now. However, it should have a spacious cabin with a large sunroof, automatic climate control, and a steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. The sedan should pack a touchscreen infotainment unit with support for connectivity options. As for the passengers' safety, there should be airbags and an automated emergency braking facility.

Engine Power and performance Credits:

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to draw power from twin electric motors (one on each axle) which should come mated to a 100kWh battery pack. The powertrain is likely to have a combined output of 469hp of power and 759.2Nm of torque. The car should be able to sprint from 0-96km/h in 4.5 seconds and offer a range of 700km in a single charge.

Information What about the pricing?