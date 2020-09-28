Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 12:43 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM will soon introduce a new color option for its RC 200 motorbike in India.
The upcoming variant will sport an orange shade on the fuel tank and fairings, while the rest of the body will have a blacked-out finish. It will also get grey and white body graphics but shall offer no mechanical upgrades.
Here are more details.
The KTM RC 200 sits on a steel trellis frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a sloping muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bike packs a digital instrument console. Meanwhile, for lighting, it has a halogen headlamp and a LED taillight.
It has a dry weight of 154.3kg and a 9.5-liter fuel tank.
The KTM RC 200 draws power from a BS6-compliant 199cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 24.6hp of peak power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 19.2Nm at 8,000rpm.
For ensuring the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 200 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP-USD forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The new color variant of the KTM RC 200 is expected to be launched in India this festive season. It should carry some premium over the standard model which sports a price-tag of Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
