Sep 28, 2020
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following an announcement regarding its launch back in January, Ather Energy has finally launched the Collector's Edition model of its 450X e-scooter, named Series 1.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a glossy black color scheme, translucent side panels, and a host of technologies. Moreover, it can clock a top-speed of 80km/h.
The deliveries for the vehicle are set to commence in November.
The Ather Series 1 sits on a trellis frame finished in red, and sports an eye-catching glossy black color scheme with a golden metallic flake.
It also gets a red-colored racing stripe, wheel decals, and translucent side panels made of special polycarbonate material.
The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup and a 7-inch touchscreen TFT console with support for 4G network and Bluetooth 4.2.
Ather Series 1 packs a 6kW electric motor powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery, and the combination generates 8hp/26Nm. It has a top-speed of 80km/h and can sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.3sec, thanks to its Warp riding mode.
The e-scooter has a claimed range of 70km, and 85km in Ride, and Eco mode respectively. It takes 5hours 45min to be charged completely.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ather Series 1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. It also gets a reverse parking assist system, combined braking feature, and regenerative braking option.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the electric scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Only those who had pre-ordered an Ather 450X electric scooter in January will get the Series 1. The company mentioned it has received less than 10,000 bookings.
Further, the customers who own the Series 1 will not have to pay service charges for the first year of ownership. It sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
