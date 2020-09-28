Following an announcement regarding its launch back in January, Ather Energy has finally launched the Collector's Edition model of its 450X e-scooter, named Series 1. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a glossy black color scheme, translucent side panels, and a host of technologies. Moreover, it can clock a top-speed of 80km/h. The deliveries for the vehicle are set to commence in November.

Design Ather Series 1: At a glance

The Ather Series 1 sits on a trellis frame finished in red, and sports an eye-catching glossy black color scheme with a golden metallic flake. It also gets a red-colored racing stripe, wheel decals, and translucent side panels made of special polycarbonate material. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup and a 7-inch touchscreen TFT console with support for 4G network and Bluetooth 4.2.

Internals Power and performance

Ather Series 1 packs a 6kW electric motor powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery, and the combination generates 8hp/26Nm. It has a top-speed of 80km/h and can sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.3sec, thanks to its Warp riding mode. The e-scooter has a claimed range of 70km, and 85km in Ride, and Eco mode respectively. It takes 5hours 45min to be charged completely.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ather Series 1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. It also gets a reverse parking assist system, combined braking feature, and regenerative braking option. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the electric scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing How much does it cost?