Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its much-anticipated 2020 Thar SUV in India on October 2, and will start accepting bookings for it on the same day. As for the highlights, the car will come in two variants, get a host of features, and shall be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Notably, deliveries are likely to start from October-end.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The Thar will come in two variants- AX and LX. While the former will be suitable solely for off-roading, the latter has been designed for passengers' comfort and convenience. The vehicle will get a blacked-out seven-slat grille, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. It will have three types of rooftops- a fabric soft-top (for AX), and a convertible soft-top/hard-top (for LX).

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Thar will have a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring dual-tone sporty front seats, reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The SUV will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, there will be dual front airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, reverse parking sensors, and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine. The former generates 148hp/320Nm, while the latter churns out 128hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the off-roader SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?