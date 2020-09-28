Ferrari has unveiled a one-of-a-kind Omologata supercar that has been custom built for a European client. It is based on the 812 Superfast model and draws styling cues from the iconic Ferrari GT cars of the 1950s and 1960s. The Omologata packs a thundering 789hp, naturally-aspirated V12 engine, making it the 10th V12 one-off it has delivered since the P540 Superfast Aperta in 2009.

Exteriors Ferrari Omologata: At a glance

Ferrari Omologata has a unique look, combining the modern aerodynamic design language with the retro-inspired profile of a Ferrari GT. It has a flattened oval grille, swept-back headlamps, a chiselled bonnet, side air vents, and a sloping roofline. The rear section on the two-door supercar features a prominent spoiler, rounded taillights, a refreshed bumper with diffuser, and four chrome-finished exhaust pipes.

Information Power and performance

The Ferrari Omologata draws power from a 6.5-liter, V12 naturally-aspirated engine that makes 789hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 718Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill comes mated to the company's 7-speed F1 DCT gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ferrari Omologata offers a premium yet purposeful 2-seater cabin. There are no big screens and wooden trims here. The all-black interiors are contrasted by sharp-looking electric blue sport seats that come with 4-point racing harnesses. An F1-inspired sport steering wheel is also on offer. However, the metallic knobs and elements have a crackled paint effect that alludes to the vintage Ferrari GT cars.

Information What about the pricing?