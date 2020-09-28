In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Tata Motors is offering great deals on select BS6-compliant models like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and the Harrier in India. These offers are valid until the end of this month and can be availed in the form of corporate discounts, consumer benefits, and exchange schemes. Here are more details.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh

The Tata Tiago comes with a Rs. 15,000 consumer scheme, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 7,000 corporate discount. The car has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome grille, projector headlights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console and two airbags for safety. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 85.65hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.39 lakh

Tata Tigor is available with Rs. 15,000 consumer scheme, Rs. 15,000 exchange offer, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 7,000. The vehicle has a sloping roofline, projector headlights, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, there is a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, a cooled glove box, and twin airbags. Under the hood, it runs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 84.48hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Nexon is available with an exchange offer of Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount (for diesel models). The petrol variant gets Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The SUV sports a cascading grille, alloy wheels, and projector headlights. Inside, there is a 7-inch infotainment console, and dual-front airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine making 110hp/170Nm and 1.5-liter diesel generating 110hp/260Nm.

Car #4 Tata Harrier: Costs upwards of Rs. 13.84 lakh