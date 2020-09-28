Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch its EQC 400 all-electric SUV in India on October 8. To recall, it was showcased here in January and was supposed to be launched in April. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, it will offer a range of 450km on a single charge and five driving modes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQC 400: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet, and wide air dams. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. For lighting, there will be angular LED headlamps and a wraparound LED taillight.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The EQC will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, and front seats with memory function. There will be multiple airbags and ABS with EBD to ensure the safety of passengers. The car will pack an instrument cluster with a TFT display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with an MBUX interface, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 will be powered by two asynchronous electric motors fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will churn out 402hp of maximum power and 765Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will have a driving range of over 450km on a single charge. Moreover, it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and have a top-speed of 180km/h.

Technicality What about the charging options?

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 will get three charging options- a charger than can be plugged into a 15A socket, a 7.4kWh Wall Box charger, and a DC fast-charger. The first and second methods will require 21, and 10 hours respectively, to recharge the battery, while the third one should be able to charge up to 80% in 40 minutes.

Information How much will it cost?