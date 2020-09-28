Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 07:57 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Land Rover India has announced the prices of its much-anticipated 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs.
Both the cars will have an eye-catching design, and will be offered in seven variants. Moreover, they will run a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid diesel engine under the hood.
As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicles will be priced upwards of Rs. 88.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Both the 2021 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover will feature a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering on it, wide air dams, and angular LED headlights.
On the sides, the SUVs will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and designer alloy wheels.
Notably, the Range Rover will come in both standard and long-wheelbase models.
Both the 2021 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
These SUVs will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
There will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, and crash sensors for the safety of the passengers.
The Range Rover Sport will get a 2.0-liter petrol engine making 296hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel mild-hybrid mill generating 296hp/650Nm.
Motor options for the Range Rover will include a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill creating 394hp and the same diesel mill as the Sport model.
The Sport variant will also get a 3.0-liter petrol motor with mild-hybrid technology making 394hp/550Nm, and a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine churning out 567hp/700Nm.
In India, the 2021 Range Rover Sport will start at Rs. 88.24 lakh for the base-end 2.0 Petrol S model, and go up to Rs. 1.72cr for the top-spec 3.0 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic variant. Meanwhile, the Range Rover will fall in the Rs. 1.96-4.08cr bracket.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.