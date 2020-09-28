Land Rover India has announced the prices of its much-anticipated 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs. Both the cars will have an eye-catching design, and will be offered in seven variants. Moreover, they will run a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid diesel engine under the hood. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicles will be priced upwards of Rs. 88.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Exteriors 2021 Range Rover, Sport: At a glance

Both the 2021 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover will feature a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering on it, wide air dams, and angular LED headlights. On the sides, the SUVs will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Notably, the Range Rover will come in both standard and long-wheelbase models.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Both the 2021 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. These SUVs will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. There will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, and crash sensors for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Range Rover Sport will get a 2.0-liter petrol engine making 296hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel mild-hybrid mill generating 296hp/650Nm. Motor options for the Range Rover will include a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill creating 394hp and the same diesel mill as the Sport model. The Sport variant will also get a 3.0-liter petrol motor with mild-hybrid technology making 394hp/550Nm, and a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine churning out 567hp/700Nm.

Information What about the pricing?