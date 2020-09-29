Austrian automaker KTM has introduced a new color option for its RC 125 motorbike in India. While the bike's fuel tank, front fender, and rear section sport a Metallic Silver color, the fairings exhibit a Dark Galvano shade. The graphics, meanwhile, are painted in Electric Orange. However, there are no changes when it comes to engine and pricing. Here are more details.

Design KTM RC 125: At a glance

The KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a stepped-up seat, sloping fuel tank, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console and dual-projector headlights with LED DRLs. It rides on sporty alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a dry weight of 154.2kg and a 9.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The KTM RC 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.5hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM RC 125 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 43mm WP-USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?