Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese automaker QJ Motor has revealed the much-anticipated SRT 750 adventure tourer in its home country. It is expected to be rebranded as the Benelli TRK 800 in international markets.
As for the highlights, the bike comes in two variants- road and off-road; has an all-LED lighting setup; and draws power from a 745cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.
Here are more details.
The QJ SRT 750 offers an off-road friendly design, featuring split-style seats, a sloping fuel tank, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bike packs a 7-inch instrument console with a color TFT screen and an all-LED lighting setup.
The road-based variant sports 17-inch alloy wheels on both the ends, while the off-road model has a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels.
The QJ SRT 750 draws power from a Benelli Leoncino 800-sourced 745cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 80.3hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm, and 67Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ SRT 750 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the QJ SRT 750, which will be rebranded as the Benelli TRK 800 in India, are currently available. However, it is expected to sport a tag of around Rs. 8 lakh.
