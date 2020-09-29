German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the E-Class Long Wheel Base (LWB) model in China at the ongoing Beijing Motor Show. The premium sedan looks the same as the standard 2020 E-Class but offers more cabin space thanks to a longer wheelbase. The new E-Class LWB has been made in partnership with Beijing Benz Automotive Company and will be sold exclusively in China at present.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB looks identical to the standard E-Class, featuring a chrome slat grille, new front and rear bumpers, sharp-looking body lines, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it features body-colored ORVMs with turn indicators, blacked-out B-pillars, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the E-Class LWB has a 104mm longer wheelbase than the standard model, which measures 3,079mm between the axles.

Information Power and performance

At present, the engine details of the E-Class LBW model are unknown. Globally, the 2020 E-Class line-up has seven engine options including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants. All the models come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has a premium 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable seats, automatic climate control and ambient lighting. It also sports a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.3-inch (optional 12.3-inch unit) touchscreen infotainment console with support for MBUX system. For safety, it provides multiple airbags, active blind spot assist, steering assist, and parking assist with PARKTRONIC function.

Information What about the pricing?