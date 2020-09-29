Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 04:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch its new-generation XUV500 SUV in India, later this year.
In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads.
As per the spy images, the vehicle will have a 7-slat grille, L-shaped LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, and refreshed alloy wheels, among others.
Here are more details.
The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a 7-slat grille surrounded by rounded headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and designer alloy wheels.
It should have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 will have a spacious cabin with a refreshed dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a twin-dial instrument cluster and a large floating-island touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety options including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will also be on offer.
The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. The car should also get a 2.0-liter diesel mill churning out 185hp.
Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new-generation Mahindra XUV500 in India will be announced at the launch event later this year. It should carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 13.57 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.