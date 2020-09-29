Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has unveiled a new design package for its 2021 Urus SUV. Titled Graphite Capsule, the package includes four new matte color options with neon accents across the body and a complementing cabin with updated equipment. However, mechanically, the Graphite Capsule model remains the same as the standard Urus, which packs a 650hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition: At a glance

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition retains the bulky and muscular presence of the standard model but with an exterior makeover. It comes in four new matte colors that include Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus and Bianco Monoceru. The SUV also gets neon highlights on the front splitter, door inserts, rear spoiler, wheel rims, along with black chrome finish on the exhaust pipes.

Information Power and performance

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 650hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/hr in 3.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 305km/hr.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule has a luxurious 5-seater dual-tone cabin, featuring a power steering wheel, carbon fiber inserts, signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching, and ventilated Alcantara seats. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, the flagship SUV provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?