Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 05:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Tiago NRG in India later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing, revealing its design details.
As per the spy shots, it will look identical to the current-generation Tiago hatchback but with added body kit that will give it a compact SUV-like presence.
According to the leaked images, the Tiago NRG (facelift) will feature a sporty design, featuring a slim chrome-finished grille bearing the company's emblem and a slightly raised front bonnet. It will also house sleek LED headlamps, DRLs and fog lights.
The sides will have blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails, and B-pillars while the squared-off arches will be filled by 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The upcoming facelifted Tiago NRG is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that produces 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission.
The interiors of the Tiago NRG (facelift) will reportedly be identical to the Tiago hatchback. It will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
It is likely to sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In safety department, the car will provide multiple airbags and parking sensors.
The official pricing and availability details of the Tiago NRG (facelift) will be announced at the launch event, which is expected to happen later this year. For reference, the outgoing Tiago NRG starts at Rs. 5.50 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.