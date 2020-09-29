Tata Motors is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Tiago NRG in India later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing, revealing its design details. As per the spy shots, it will look identical to the current-generation Tiago hatchback but with added body kit that will give it a compact SUV-like presence.

Exterior Tata Tiago NRG (facelift): At a glance

According to the leaked images, the Tiago NRG (facelift) will feature a sporty design, featuring a slim chrome-finished grille bearing the company's emblem and a slightly raised front bonnet. It will also house sleek LED headlamps, DRLs and fog lights. The sides will have blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails, and B-pillars while the squared-off arches will be filled by 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming facelifted Tiago NRG is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that produces 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The interiors of the Tiago NRG (facelift) will reportedly be identical to the Tiago hatchback. It will offer a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It is likely to sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In safety department, the car will provide multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?