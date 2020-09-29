MG Motor is planning to unveil its Gloster SUV in India, sometime around this festive season, and has started accepting bookings for it. In the latest development, the car has been spotted at the company's dealerships across the country, thereby hinting at its imminent launch. As for the highlights, the car will get a Level-1 autonomous driving capability and a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel engine.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance Credits:

The MG Gloster will have a sporty look, featuring an octagonal chrome-covered grille, a muscular sculpted bonnet, a faux skid plate, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a length of 4,985mm, a wheelbase of 2,950mm, and a height of 1,867mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster will get a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and massage function for the driver's seat. The SUV will pack an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for MG iSMART 2.0 technology. There will be multiple airbags, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Gloster will be offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel engine in two states of tune. The single-turbo model will churn out 160hp of maximum power, and 375Nm of peak torque, while the twin-turbo version will generate a maximum power of 215hp, and a peak torque of 480Nm. Both the mills will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?