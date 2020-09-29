Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback in India soon. Over the past few days, several leaks and reports have confirmed the variant line-up and the engine specifications of the upcoming model. In the latest development, a leaked document has revealed the prices of the Altroz Turbo, claiming it will start at Rs. 7.99 lakh.

Exterior Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

The Altroz Turbo will look identical to the standard model. It will have a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a sloping roofline, sleek projector headlamps, and a new 'Tectonic Blue' paintwork. The sides will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED lights, 'ALTROZ' lettering, and a 'Turbo' badge.

Information Power and performance

The Altroz Turbo will draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 108hp of power and 140Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be managed by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT gearbox that may be offered at a later stage.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The Altroz Turbo will offer a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. The hatchback will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?