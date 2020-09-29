Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 06:46 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz hatchback in India soon. Over the past few days, several leaks and reports have confirmed the variant line-up and the engine specifications of the upcoming model.
In the latest development, a leaked document has revealed the prices of the Altroz Turbo, claiming it will start at Rs. 7.99 lakh.
The Altroz Turbo will look identical to the standard model. It will have a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a sloping roofline, sleek projector headlamps, and a new 'Tectonic Blue' paintwork.
The sides will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED lights, 'ALTROZ' lettering, and a 'Turbo' badge.
The Altroz Turbo will draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 108hp of power and 140Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be managed by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT gearbox that may be offered at a later stage.
The Altroz Turbo will offer a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents.
The hatchback will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, it will offer dual airbags, 'Follow me Home' headlamps, a rear view camera, and ABS with EBD.
According to the leak, the upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo will start at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the XT trim and go up to Rs. 8.75 lakh for the top-spec XZ (O) variant. Lastly, it is expected to be launched around the festive season i.e. October-November.
