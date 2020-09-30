French automaker Renault has reportedly postponed the launch of its HBC subcompact SUV in India to early-2021, due to sustained supply chain disruption issues. However, the company may reveal the car's concept version as well as its name by the end of this year. It will be built on the CMF-A+ platform and shall be offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

Exteriors Renault HBC: At a glance

The upcoming Renault HBC will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform, that also underpines 7-seater Triber. Meanwhile, as per previous reports, the vehicle will sport roof rails, a V-shaped grille with a generous amount of chrome treatment, designer alloy wheels, and a split headlight unit. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,636mm.

Information Power and performance

The Renault HBC will get two BS6-compliant engines: 1.0-liter ENERGY petrol and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former will generate 71hp/96Nm, while the latter should make 95hp. They should come paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin Credits:

The upcoming Renault subcompact SUV will have a grayish-black cabin with twin gloveboxes, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with buttons for audio control. The compact SUV should also get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors for passengers' safety. It will pack a 'floating' 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the pricing?