BMW Motorrad will launch its 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes in India on October 8. As for the highlights, they will have a sporty look and an all-LED lighting setup. They will draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc single-cylinder engine. The company has also announced a payment scheme for the motorcycles and opened their bookings. Here are more details.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will sit on a tubular frame and offer an off-road-friendly look. They will have a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust pipe, and eye-catching body graphics. The bikes will get a refreshed all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument console with support for navigation via smartphone, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be powered by a BS6-compliant 313cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A slipper-clutch might also be present on the two bikes. The mill churns out 34hp of maximum power at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?