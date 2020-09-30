Renault has increased the price of its Triber MPV in India by up to Rs. 13,000. Following the latest price adjustment, the four-wheeler now starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As for the key highlights, the Triber offers a feature-rich 7-seater cabin, sporty exteriors, and a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the Renault Triber

The Renault Triber has a compact and sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and silver-colored faux skid plates. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails and B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, as well as designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 182mm and a wheelbase of 2,636mm.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Triber draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed automatic transmission unit.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Renault Triber has a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the MPV provides four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Finally, here is a look at the updated prices