Renault has increased the price of its Triber MPV in India by up to Rs. 13,000. Following the latest price adjustment, the four-wheeler now starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
As for the key highlights, the Triber offers a feature-rich 7-seater cabin, sporty exteriors, and a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine.
Recalling the Renault Triber
The Renault Triber has a compact and sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and silver-colored faux skid plates.
On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails and B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, as well as designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 182mm and a wheelbase of 2,636mm.
Power and performance
The Renault Triber draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed automatic transmission unit.
Inside the cabin
The Renault Triber has a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
On the safety front, the MPV provides four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
Finally, here is a look at the updated prices
The base-end Triber RxE has received the biggest price-hike of Rs. 13,000 and it now starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh.
The mid-spec RxL and RxT variants have become costlier by Rs. 11,500 and they start at Rs. 5.90 lakh onwards.
Lastly, the top-spec RxZ trim is dearer by Rs. 12,500 and it now costs Rs. 7.35 lakh for the AMT model.