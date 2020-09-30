Honda is working to introduce its first-ever all-electric SUV in China in 2021 and that model has been previewed in concept form at the Beijing Motor Show. Titled SUV e:concept, the futuristic-looking crossover only showcases the design philosophy of the upcoming mass-production EV, as Honda has not provided any mechanical details other than the fact that it will be powered by an electric drivetrain.

Exteriors Honda SUV e:concept: At a glance

The Honda SUV e:concept has a coupé-like roofline, a minimalist chrome-finished grille bearing the 'H' logo, and sleek headlamps. The concept model is a 2-door configuration, but the production version is expected to be a 4-door SUV. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and designer alloy wheels. The rear section has a bulging trunk door with a full-width taillight setup.

Information Power and performance

At present, Honda has not shared any mechanical details regarding the SUV e:concept except that it has an all-electric drivetrain. We expect the crossover to come with two or more electric motors and offer a range of around 500km on a single charge.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Honda SUV e:concept has a simple and purposeful cabin with a rectangular-shaped steering wheel. There is also a vertically-mounted screen on the center console that divides the driver and passenger compartment. According to Honda, the production model will get an updated version of the Honda Connect system with an AI interface, smartphone connectivity, and an omnidirectional advance driver assist system.

Information What about the pricing?