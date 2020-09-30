Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 07:59 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ducati has teased an upcoming motorbike on social media and put up an intriguing web page for it. This two-wheeler will be unveiled on October 15 and is expected to be the new Multistrada V4.
The motorcycle will share its underpinnings with the Panigale V4, and could be the successor to the Multistrada 1260.
Here are more details.
As per previous reports, the Ducati Multistrada V4 will come in a single variant and offer an aggressive semi-faired design, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe.
The bike will also get an adjustable transparent windscreen, a TFT instrument console, a Ducati Multimedia system, spoked wheels, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 adventure tourer is expected to draw power from a 1,262cc four-cylinder V4 engine whose power figures are unknown. For reference, the Panigale V4's 1,103cc four-cylinder mill makes 211hp/124Nm.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a wheelie control system, Bosch cornering ABS, cruise control, and vehicle hold control, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium adventure tourer should be taken care of by a fully-adjustable setup from Öhlins.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be announced on October 15. It is likely to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh.
