Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 09:48 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor will launch its Gloster SUV in India next month and has started accepting bookings for it.
In the latest development, the variant details of the upcoming car have been leaked online. It will come in four colors, and four trims- Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super.
Moreover, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, available in two states of tune.
The MG Gloster will have a sporty look, featuring a chromed grille, front guard, a muscular bonnet, and all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by chrome-finished roof rails, side-steppers, door handles, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Meanwhile, wiper, washer, and dual-barrel twin exhausts will be present on the rear section.
MG Gloster will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, which will be available in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit makes 160hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version generates 215hp/480Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
MG Gloster will have a 6/7-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, 64-color ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a 6/8/12-speaker audio system.
The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MG iSMART technology.
There will be multiple airbags, a reverse parking camera, a 360-degree camera, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function for passengers' safety.
The MG Gloster will be launched in India next month, and it should sport a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh. Once unveiled, it will go against rivals like Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.
