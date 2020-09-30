BMW Motorrad will launch its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe model in India on October 15. The vehicle has an eye-catching look, gets a host of features, and is expected to be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. To recall, the car had made its global debut in November 2019 and will go against Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, and Audi A3.

Exteriors BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a huge kidney grille, a bumper with large air dams on it, headlights with LED DRLs, and wraparound LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,526mm and a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The cabin of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is similar to the 3 Series sedan, featuring electrically-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and BMW digital key. The car packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. Multiple airbags, rear collision warning, cross-traffic warning, and cruise control are present for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former will make 189hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque, while the latter will churn out a maximum power of 187hp, and a peak torque of 400Nm. Both the mills should come paired to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?