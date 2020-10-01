Japanese automaker Honda has launched a new modern classic motorbike in India called H'ness CB 350.

The bike comes in two variants- DLX and DLX Pro, three colors each, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder engine.

The motorcycle can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000, and it will go on sale this festive season.

Here are more details.