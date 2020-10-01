Last updated on Oct 01, 2020, 01:09 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has launched a new modern classic motorbike in India called H'ness CB 350.
The bike comes in two variants- DLX and DLX Pro, three colors each, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder engine.
The motorcycle can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000, and it will go on sale this festive season.
Here are more details.
Honda H'ness CB 350 sits on a half-duplex cradle frame and offers a retro design, featuring a rounded headlamp, upward-bent chrome-finished exhaust, and chromed fenders.
The bike gets an all-LED lighting setup, single-pod instrument console, a 19-inch front wheel, and an 18-inch rear wheel.
The Pro variant is differentiated by dual-tone colors and two horns. It also gets the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.
The Honda H'ness CB 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 20.8hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda H'ness CB 350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and twin shockers on the rear end.
The Honda H'ness CB 350 carries a price-tag of around Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The exact price will be announced soon, and it will be sold via the company's BigWing dealership network.
The bike will take on rivals like Jawa Standard, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, and the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
