Austrian automaker KTM has launched a new Metallic Silver color variant of its RC 390 motorbike in India. In the new model, the frame, rear section, and alloy wheels are painted bright orange, the fuel tank sports a light grey shade, and the fairings are black-bottomed. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

The KTM RC 390 sits on a steel trellis frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and attractive body graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console and a projector headlight with LED turn indicators. It has a dry weight of 166.8kg and a 9.5-liter fuel tank.

The KTM RC 390 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a slipper-clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 42.3hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 36Nm at 7,000rpm.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 390 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

