Following the unveiling of the 2021 M3/M4, and the 4 Series Coupe, BMW Motorrad has expanded its second-generation 4 Series range, by launching the new 4 Series Convertible. Codenamed G23, the vehicle shares its styling, features, and choices of powertrains with the standard 4 Series model, including a huge kidney grille. It offers a soft fabric top, which is available in two color options.

Exteriors BMW 4 Series Convertible: At a glance

The BMW 4 Series Convertible features a fabric roof that comes in black, and Anthracite Silver; a massive kidney grille; and an aluminum shear panel. It also gets sleek LED headlights with BMW's Laserlight as optional. On the sides, the car is flanked by reinforced side skirts, body-colored ORVMs, and 19-inch M-spec wheels. There are wraparound taillights and twin exhausts on the rear side.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The vehicle has a spacious 4-seater cabin with three-zone climate control, neck warmers, optional wind deflectors, a BMW Display key, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a heads-up display. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for connected car features. Multiple airbags, and features likes front collision, speed-limit, and lane departure warning are also being offered.

Engine Power and performance

BMW 4 Series Convertible gets three petrol and four diesel powertrain options. The petrol mill choices include a 184hp 420i, a 258hp 430i, and the top-spec M440i xDrive using a 3.0-liter straight-six mill to make 374hp/500Nm. The diesel line-up comprises a 420d, 190hp 420d xDrive, 286hp 430d, and the range-topping M440d xDrive churning out 340hp/700Nm. The motors come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?