01 Oct 2020
Hyundai reveals performance-oriented i20 N Line hatchback (not for India)
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
Hyundai has revealed the performance-oriented range-topping variant of its third-generation i20 hatchback, called the i20 N Line.
The premium vehicle has an eye-catching design, comes in four colors, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines.
It is expected to make its global debut in early-2021, while India shall only get the standard model around the festive season.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
Hyundai i20 N Line: At a glance
The Hyundai i20 N Line has a black grille with a 'chequered flag' style pattern, a refreshed bumper with a grey contrasting stripe, and a large N Line badge.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.
The rear section is characterized by a diffuser-style bumper, a chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust pipe, and a triangular foglamp.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with red stitching, N badging, sporty front seats, a power steering wheel, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, and metal pedals.
The hatchback packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for BlueLink connected car technology.
Multiple airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available for the safety of the passengers.
Engine
Power and performance
In Europe, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with a choice of two engines- 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol making 84hp of maximum power, or a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol unit offered in two states of tune- 100hp and 120hp. The latter comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system.
Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT/manual, and an iMT gearbox.
Features
Meanwhile, what will the India-bound third-generation i20 be like?
The India-bound i20 will have a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet, an all-LED setup for lighting, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside, there will be a 5-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, and dual airbags and parking sensors for the safety of the passengers.
It will get three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.
Pricing
How much will it cost?
Hyundai is yet to confirm whether the i20 N Line will be brought to India. However, the standard model will make its way to our shores and should carry a slight premium over the current-generation model priced upwards of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Once launched, the latter will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz.