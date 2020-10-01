Hyundai has revealed the performance-oriented range-topping variant of its third-generation i20 hatchback, called the i20 N Line. The premium vehicle has an eye-catching design, comes in four colors, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. It is expected to make its global debut in early-2021, while India shall only get the standard model around the festive season. Here are more details.

Exteriors Hyundai i20 N Line: At a glance

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a black grille with a 'chequered flag' style pattern, a refreshed bumper with a grey contrasting stripe, and a large N Line badge. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear section is characterized by a diffuser-style bumper, a chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust pipe, and a triangular foglamp.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with red stitching, N badging, sporty front seats, a power steering wheel, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, and metal pedals. The hatchback packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for BlueLink connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

In Europe, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with a choice of two engines- 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol making 84hp of maximum power, or a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol unit offered in two states of tune- 100hp and 120hp. The latter comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT/manual, and an iMT gearbox.

Features Meanwhile, what will the India-bound third-generation i20 be like?

The India-bound i20 will have a trapezoidal front grille, a muscular bonnet, an all-LED setup for lighting, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there will be a 5-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, and dual airbags and parking sensors for the safety of the passengers. It will get three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.

Pricing How much will it cost?