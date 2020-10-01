French automaker Renault is reportedly planning to launch a special version of its KWID hatchback in India this festive season, called Neotech edition. As for the highlights, the vehicle will come in three variants, and two color options. It will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines, the same as the regular model. Here are more details.

Renault KWID Neotech edition: At a glance

Renault KWID Neotech edition will have a sporty look, featuring a graphite grille with chrome inserts, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, and a dual-tone paint job. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillars with decals, Neotech door claddings, and Volcano Grey flex wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,422mm and a ground clearance of 184mm.

A peek inside the cabin

The Renault KWID Neotech edition will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric-covered seats with blue stitches and inserts, a chrome-surrounded AMT lever, a steering wheel with chrome inserts and Zanskar Blue decorations, and USB/Aux sockets for the front row. The hatchback will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. All standard safety features will also be retained.

Engine Power and performance

The Renault KWID Neotech edition will be available with two BS6-compliant engine options- 0.8-liter and 1.0-liter petrol. The former makes 53.26hp of maximum power, and 72Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 67hp of power and 91Nm. The smaller mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the larger 1.0-liter motor is offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

Information What about the pricing?