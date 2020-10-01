Audi has unveiled a limited-edition model of its R8 LMS GT car, called R8 Green Hell. The premium four-wheeler is based on the R8 Performance coupé and pays tribute to the LMS GT which won the endurance event at Nürburgring 24 Hours, five times since 2012. It is available in four colors, and just 50 such units will be produced. Here are more details.

Exteriors Audi R8 Green Hell: At a glance

Audi R8 Green Hell has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping matte black roof, muscular bonnet, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, wide air dams, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs and designer 20-inch wheels with red detailing on the rims. There is a rear wing and twin exhausts, covered in a matte black shade.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi R8 Green Hell has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with lightweight bucket seats, center panels, armrest, and a steering wheel with Alcantara covering, and blue-green stitching. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, vehicle stability control system, and a rear-view camera are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The Audi R8 Green Hell draws power from a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine, which is also present on the R8 Performance. It makes 602hp of maximum power, and 560Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 331km/h.

Information What about the pricing?