German automaker Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled its 2021 AMG GT model. As for the highlights, it comes in two body styles- Roadster and Coupe; draws power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine; and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. The vehicle also gets a Stealth Edition variant which borrows design cues from the AMG Exterior Night Package, featuring blacked-out elements. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition has a dark chrome AMG grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, wide air dams, and sleek black-finished LED headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, 19-inch Y-spoke front wheels, and 20-inch rear wheels. The Coupe model gets a carbon-fiber roof with tinted glass, while the Roadster variant sports a black soft top.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-AMG GT has a 2-seater cabin, featuring Nappa-style leather upholstery with diamond quilting, black piano lacquer trim elements, a unique badge in the central console, and a black-spoked DINAMICA microfiber-wrapped steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are present for passengers' safety.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 516hp of maximum power, and 670Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. Moreover, the Coupe version has a top-speed of 315km/h, while the Roadster model can go up to 311km/h.

Information What about the pricing?