To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Suzuki has introduced new color options for its Gixxer 155, and 250 series of motorbikes in India. While the former now comes in Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red shades, the latter gets Triton Blue/Silver and Metallic Triton Blue. The motorcycles have also witnessed an increase in price. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

Design Suzuki Gixxer 250 series: At a glance

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, a miniature upswept exhaust pipe, and Suzuki racing graphics. The two motorbikes pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. They ride on designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, they have a kerb weight of 156kg, and 161kg respectively.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two motorbikes are managed by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

Both the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 draw power from a BS6-compliant 249cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and makes 26hp of maximum power and 23Nm of peak torque.

Features Here's a look at the Suzuki Gixxer 155 series

Meanwhile, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and SF 155 have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seats, a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and 'Gixxer' graphics. The bikes draw power from a BS6-compliant 155cc single-cylinder engine which generates 13.4hp and 13.8Nm of peak torque. There are disc brakes on both the wheels, along with single-channel ABS for the passengers' safety.

Pricing What about the pricing of the bikes?