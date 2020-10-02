Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 12:48 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a proud moment for MG Motor, the company has rolled out the 1,000th unit of its all-electric ZS EV in India, since it commenced the SUV's deliveries in February.
To celebrate the occasion, they have announced that the vehicle will now be available in 10 more cities, in addition to the existing 11, where the car is already up for grabs.
The MG ZS EV will now be available in 10 new cities including, Aurangabad, Agra, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, and Vizag.
The company has announced that it will commence bookings for the car in these cities, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Interested buyers can head over to MG's dealerships or official website to do so.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the MG ZS EV features a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, silvered skid plates, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek projector headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The car has a wheelbase of 2,585mm, and a length of 4,314mm.
The MG ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh IP67-rated battery which fuels a synchronous electric motor. The latter generates 142hp of maximum power and 353Nm of peak torque. Further, the car promises a range of 340km/charge and can clock a top-speed of 140km/h.
The MG ZS EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
There are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.
In India, the MG ZS EV is offered in two variants- Excite and Exclusive. While the former is priced at Rs. 20.88 lakh, the latter sports a price-tag of Rs. 23.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.