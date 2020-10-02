In a proud moment for MG Motor, the company has rolled out the 1,000th unit of its all-electric ZS EV in India, since it commenced the SUV's deliveries in February. To celebrate the occasion, they have announced that the vehicle will now be available in 10 more cities, in addition to the existing 11, where the car is already up for grabs.

Details New cities where MG ZS EV will now be available

The MG ZS EV will now be available in 10 new cities including, Aurangabad, Agra, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, and Vizag. The company has announced that it will commence bookings for the car in these cities, on payment of a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Interested buyers can head over to MG's dealerships or official website to do so.

Exteriors MG ZS EV: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the MG ZS EV features a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, silvered skid plates, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek projector headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car has a wheelbase of 2,585mm, and a length of 4,314mm.

Information Power and performance

The MG ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh IP67-rated battery which fuels a synchronous electric motor. The latter generates 142hp of maximum power and 353Nm of peak torque. Further, the car promises a range of 340km/charge and can clock a top-speed of 140km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG ZS EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. There are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?