The first unit of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has been sold at an auction for a whopping Rs. 1.10 crore to Akash Minda from Delhi. The three-day auction was organized to raise funds for COVID-19 relief workers. Mahindra will match the bid and will send double the amount to an NGO chosen by the winning bidder. Here's a look at the Mahindra Thar#1.

Exteriors Mahindra Thar#1: At a glance

The Mahindra Thar#1 retains the design and features of the standard Thar while sporting a unique 'Thar#1' badge as well as the owner's initials. It has a blacked-out seven-slat grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and LED taillights. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, a ground clearance of 226mm, and a length of 3,985mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Thar#1 has a blacked-out cabin with '#1' engraved on the dashboard and leatherette seats. Like the standard model, it also gets cruise control, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a parking camera. Moreover, the SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel. The former makes 148hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 128hp of power and 300Nm of torque. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?