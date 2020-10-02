BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has launched a limited-run model of its bestselling convertible in India, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition. Only 15 units of the vehicle have been brought to our shores as a completely built-up unit (CBU). They can be booked on the company's official website. As for the highlights, it has a unique design and draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine.

Exteriors Here's a look at the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first special edition model, launched back in 2007. The car has a soft-top electric roof with geometric patterns on it, brushed aluminum door sill finishers, bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes, rounded headlamps, and Deep Laguan Metallic body paint. On the sides, the convertible is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, and Scissor spoke 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition has a spacious cabin, featuring anthracite leather seats, a decorative cockpit, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel sporting a discreet Sidewalk logo. For the safety of the passengers, the car comes with dual front airbags, three-point seat belts, an anti-lock braking system, brake assist, crash sensors, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, and a run-flat indicator.

Engine Power and performance

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine which makes 189hp/280Nm, and comes paired to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 230km/h. It also gets three riding modes- MID, Sport, and Green focused on ride comfort, sportiness, and fuel-efficiency, respectively.

Information What about the pricing?