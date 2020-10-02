Toyota is working to introduce a facelifted version of the Innova Crysta MPV in the international markets. In the latest update, images of the upcoming model have leaked online, revealing its design features. The Innova Crysta (facelift) will sport an updated front fascia, including a new grille design, some chrome garnish, and new alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift): At a glance

The Innova Crysta (facelift) will retain the shape and size of the current-generation model while featuring an updated front profile. It will have a large blacked-out grille with chrome outline, angular headlights, and fog lamps housed within a black triangular surround. On the sides, it will have blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, as well as sporty-looking alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

At present, the engine details of the facelifted Innova Crysta are unclear. In India, the upcoming model is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.4-liter diesel motor that produces 148hp/360Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 164hp/245Nm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the Innova Crysta (facelift). However, it is likely to offer a 7-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and six speakers. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, it should provide seven airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?