Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched its much-anticipated Thar SUV in India. The premium vehicle retains the boxy silhouette of its predecessor and comes in three variants- AX, AX Optional, and LX. Moreover, it is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The car carries a price-tag upwards of Rs. 9.80 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar sits on a new body-on-frame platform but retains the boxy design of the outgoing model. The vehicle sports a blacked-out 7-slat grille, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, 16-inch steel/18-inch alloy wheels, rounded headlamps, and LED taillights. It has three types of rooftops- a fabric soft-top (for AX), and a convertible soft-top/hard-top (for LX). Further, it has a ground clearance of 226mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Thar has a blacked-out cabin, featuring reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, twin USB ports, and cruise control. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It also displays compass and water wadding depth. There are dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and manual heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine making 150hp/320Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk 130 diesel engine generating 130hp/300Nm. The mills come paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox (for LX trim). For off-roading, a 4x4 transfer case with four-wheel low, four-wheel high, and two-wheel drive modes is offered as standard.

Information What about the pricing?