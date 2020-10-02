Renault has launched a special edition of its popular hatchback, the KWID. Dubbed as the KWID Neotech, the new model retains the size of the standard variant while offering a dual-tone exterior finish, new graphics, and an updated cabin. However, there are no mechanical changes done to this trim and it continues to come with 0.8-liter and 1.0-liter engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault KWID Neotech: At a glance

The Renault KWID Neotech has a sporty-looking dual-tone paint job, blacked-out grille bearing the company's logo, and a muscular bonnet. For lighting, it sports halogen headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps. On the sides, it houses blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and gray wheel covers. It also gets 'Neotech' graphics on the side body moulding, and decals on the C-pillars.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Renault KWID Neotech edition offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, and a chrome-finished gear lever on the AMT variant. The hatchback also sports an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, it provides a driver airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS, and front seat belt reminders.

Engine Power and performance

The Renault KWID Neotech is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 0.8-liter and a 1.0-liter petrol engine. The former produces 54hp of maximum power and 72Nm of torque while the latter generates 68hp of power and 91Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-liter unit gets an AMT option as well.

Information How much does it cost?