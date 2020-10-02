BMW Motorrad will launch its 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes in India on October 8. In the latest development, the company has revealed images of the latter, highlighting its key aspects. As per the pictures, it will get an updated design, new colors, and improved technology. Moreover, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc engine. Here are more details.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 GS: At a glance

BMW G 310 GS will feature a fuel tank with a larger 'GS' lettering, a stepped-up seat, an ADV-style beak with a 'Rallye' sticker, and a new color scheme, with a black base. The bike will pack a digital instrument console, and alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased/dual-sport tires. For lighting, it will get a refreshed headlamp with an LED DRL strip running across it.

Information Power and performance

BMW G 310 GS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc single-cylinder engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, a slipper and assist clutch is unlikely. The mill churns out 34hp of maximum power at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, BMW G 310 GS is expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Pricing How much will they cost?