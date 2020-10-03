Kawasaki is planning to unveil the next-generation model of its Versys 1000 SE adventure tourer. The motorcycle will come with a Skyhook suspension setup and shall be available in two shades- green and black with grey touches; and grey and black with red sections. However, the rest of the two-wheeler will remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Details What is the Skyhook system?

Skyhook system keeps the motorbike perfectly balanced irrespective of road conditions. The front and rear suspension work in tandem to constantly alter the damping rates. When operational, the system uses sensors to measure the suspension's speed and distance. As the distance between the sensors changes, Skyhook calculates the required amount of damping adjustment and changes it as per the requirement to level the two-wheeler.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE will sit on a twin-tube aluminum frame and offer an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, a split headlamp setup, and a raised transparent windshield. The bike will pack a digital-analog instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Further, it will ride on designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE will draw power from a 1,043cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine paired to a manual 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. The mill generates 118.3hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm, and a peak torque of 102Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with the Kawasaki traction control system, cruise control, cornering ABS. It will also get multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?