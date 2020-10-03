Following a price-hike in July, Bajaj Auto has yet again increased the prices of its Avenger Street 160, and Cruise 220 motorbikes in India. While the former has become costlier by Rs. 3,706, the latter has received a hike of Rs. 960. As for the highlights, both the motorcycles have an old-school retro design and draw power from a BS6-compliant engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220: At a glance

Both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 have an old-school cruiser design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and wide handlebars for a laid-back riding position. They also get retro-styling elements such as a rounded headlight and turn indicators. While the former sports a blacked-out body, the latter comes with a chrome-finished engine, exhausts, and wheels, and a tall windshield.

Internals Power and performance

The Avenger Street 160 draws power from a 160cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 14.8hp of maximum power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. Separately, the Cruise 220 is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder mill that churns out a maximum power of 18.7hp and a peak torque of 17.5Nm. Both the mills are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 come equipped with a disc brake on the front, a drum brake on the rear, and single-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads. To handle the suspension duties, the motorbikes have telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?