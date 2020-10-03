A day after launching the 2020 Thar in India, Mahindra has started accepting bookings for its SUV. Interested customers can book it via the company's showrooms or through the website. Mahindra has also announced that the test drives for the new Thar will begin from October 15 and the deliveries will start on November 1. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The new-generation Thar retains the boxy silhouette of its predecessor while sitting on a new body-on-frame platform. It features a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights and fog lights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, the two-door SUV is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs and squared-off wheel arches. It is offered with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, or hard-top roof options.

Information Power and performance

The new Thar gets two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that generates 130hp/300Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox (only for LX trim).

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin, featuring reclinable rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and cruise control. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. On the safety front, it offers dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, ABS, and ESP with roll-over mitigation function.

Information What about the price?