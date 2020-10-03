Kia Sonet is off to a flying start. According to the automaker, 9,226 units of the car were sold in September, making it the best selling sub-compact SUV in India last month. The Sonet has beaten rivals like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. To recall, the bookings for the SUV had started on August 20 and it was launched on September 18.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet features a 'Tiger Nose' grille with 3D geometric mesh, a muscular-looking bonnet, and a silver-finished faux skid plate. For lighting, it houses swept-back LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and a full-width LED taillight setup. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Sonet is offered in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The naturally-aspirated and turbo petrol units make 82hp/115Nm and 118hp/172Nm, respectively. The diesel mill produces 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT). Transmission choices on the compact SUV include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, wireless phone charger, and a Bose audio system. It sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the company's UVO connected car technology. For safety, the SUV offers six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Information How much does it cost?