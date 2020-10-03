Audi is expected to launch its smallest SUV, the Q2, in the Indian market later this month. In the latest development, the automaker has started accepting bookings for the upcoming model. Interested customers can pre-order the Q2 via the company's official website or through the authorized dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Audi Q2: At a glance

The upcoming Audi Q2 will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, black cladding across the bumpers, and a body-colored roof-spoiler. On the sides, the SUV will sport blacked-out B-pillars as well as wheel arches, body-colored ORVMs, and attractive dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, it will offer LED headlights, LED DRLs, and square-shaped LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Audi Q2 is likely to be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The motor will come paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox and the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive technology.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Audi Q2 will have a minimalist all-black cabin with adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will also pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Audi's MMI Navigation Plus technology. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?