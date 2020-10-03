Maruti Suzuki has announced that its S-Presso model has sold over 75,000 units in India since its launch in October 2019. According to the automaker, the S-Presso has remained one of the best-selling cars in the country right from its debut and has managed to grab a 9% market share in the A2 segment. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: At a glance

Touted as a mini-SUV, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers a boxy look, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, blacked-out bumpers, and adjustable headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, as well as designer wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,380mm, a ground clearance of 180mm, and a boot space of 270-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, cup holders in the front, and a power steering wheel. It also sports a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it offers two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and an anti-theft device.

Engine Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 67bhp and a peak torque of 90Nm. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The car has a fuel-economy of 21.4km/liter and 21.7km/liter on the manual and automatic variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the S-Presso CNG delivers a claimed fuel-efficiency of 31.2km/kg.

Information How much does it cost?