Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 01:05 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the GS brand, BMW Motorrad has announced the next-generation models of its R 1250 GS and GS Adventure motorbikes.
As for the highlights, both the bikes will come with features like heated grips, seats, and adaptive cornering lamps. They will also get a '40 Years GS' black and yellow paint job, and draw power from a 1,254cc engine.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, and GS Adventure will sport an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, heated seats, heated grips, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a raised windshield.
The bikes will get a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and spoked wheels.
While the former will come in light white/triple black, the latter will have an ice grey color variant.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, and GS Adventure will draw power from a 1,254cc, twin-cylinder, Boxer engine with ShiftCam technology. The mill makes 134hp of power at 7,750rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Both the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dynamic traction control, BMW Integral ABS Pro, hill-start control, and HSC Pro. They will also get an 'Eco' riding mode.
Suspension duties on both the bikes will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a spring strut on the rear.
The next-generation BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are expected to be launched in India by the first quarter of next year.
As for the pocket-pinch, the two motorbikes are likely to carry a significant premium over the outgoing models priced at Rs. 20.05 lakh, and Rs. 21.95 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.