To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the GS brand, BMW Motorrad has announced the next-generation models of its R 1250 GS and GS Adventure motorbikes. As for the highlights, both the bikes will come with features like heated grips, seats, and adaptive cornering lamps. They will also get a '40 Years GS' black and yellow paint job, and draw power from a 1,254cc engine.

Design 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, GS Adventure: At a glance

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, and GS Adventure will sport an off-road-friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, heated seats, heated grips, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a raised windshield. The bikes will get a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and spoked wheels. While the former will come in light white/triple black, the latter will have an ice grey color variant.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, and GS Adventure will draw power from a 1,254cc, twin-cylinder, Boxer engine with ShiftCam technology. The mill makes 134hp of power at 7,750rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Both the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dynamic traction control, BMW Integral ABS Pro, hill-start control, and HSC Pro. They will also get an 'Eco' riding mode. Suspension duties on both the bikes will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a spring strut on the rear.

Pricing How much will they cost?