American automaker Ford has revealed the range-topping GT variant of its all-electric Mach-E SUV alongside the 7-motor Mach-E 1400 in the Netherlands. The former will come in two new colors, ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, and shall be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The car should be launched in the international markets by the end of 2021. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: At a glance

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and tri-bar taillamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. However, there won't be conventional door handles. It will come in Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue colors.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will have a spacious cabin featuring premium upholstery, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a wireless charging pad, and heated front row seats. The SUV will pack a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a Tesla-style vertically-mounted 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console running on SYNC 4 operating system. All the standard safety features including multiple airbags will be offered.

Engine Power and performance

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will be powered by an 88kWh battery fuelling two electric motors. The powertrain will offer a combined output of 465hp of maximum power, and 830Nm of peak torque. The car will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and offer a claimed range of 499km. Moreover, a MagneRide adaptive suspension system will come equipped as standard.

Information What about the pricing?